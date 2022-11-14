Bukedi youth leaders endorse Museveni 2026 presidential bid

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party youth leaders from Bukedi have endorsed Uganda’s near four-decade leader to contest for presidency in 2026.

The leaders endorsed Mr Museveni on Sunday during a youth summit organized by the Eastern region Youth Member of Parliament Bernard Odoi Onen at the peak of the Tororo rock.

On November 13, the parliamentarian led several youths as they climbed the rock to demonstrate the journey President Museveni trekked from Garamba to Mirembe to liberate Uganda.

While moving the motion Onen said he organized the event “following pressure from the leaders across the region asking why he was not leading young people to endorse Mr Museveni.”

“However, take note that Uganda will be built on the dreams of the young people and I'm here to challenge you to dream big," Onen said.

He told this publication that the Bukedi NRM youth chapter still sees Mr Museveni as a strong and capable leader to solve the country's pressing challenges.

Budaka District youth council finance secretary Babra Namisi called on government to reform existing poverty alleviation programs to form the Youth Livelihood Program.

She argues that most programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) do not provide specific intervention for youth who comprise majority of Uganda’s millions of unemployed people.

“Many youths are still struggling with unemployment and this challenge can be solved by only an experienced leader who is President Museveni," said.

For Butaleja female youth leader Caroline Nawetene, backing President Museveni for another 5-year term is to safeguard the country’s natural resources.

However, Pallisa District youth vice chairperson John Apedo wants President Museveni to increase the number of young people in his cabinet.

Meantime, several youth leaders in the area also shunned the event for undisclosed reasons.