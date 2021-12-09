Bulambuli CAO arrested over embezzlement

Police in Bulambuli District have arrested the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Leonard Tumusiime on allegations of corruption.

The arrest was sanctioned by the State minister for Economic Monitoring, Mr Peter Ogwang after he (Tumusiime) failed to explain why the district had ghost government funded projects, shoddy works and mismanaged funds.

Mr Ogwang last week directed police to carry out general investigations on the district staff over the shoddy works on the roads.

Mr Tumusiime who was reportedly picked by a team of detectives from his office on Thursday afternoon, and others still at large, are accused of causing financial loss to the government, abuse of office and embezzling funds among others.

The Bulambuli RDC, Mr Stanley Bayole, confirmed the arrest, saying CAO had failed to appear at police to record a statement despite several summons.

"We summoned him to record statement at police several times but he refused to come. I decided to order for his arrest to help us with investigations," Mr Bayole said during a phone interview.