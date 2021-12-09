Bulambuli CAO arrested over embezzlement

Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of President, Mr Peter Ogwang inspecting a bridge in Bulambuli District last week. PHOTO | YAHUDU KITUNZI

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

Police in Bulambuli District have arrested the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Leonard Tumusiime on  allegations of corruption.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.