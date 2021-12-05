Sironko District officials arrested over corruption

Police in Sironko have arrested the district engineer over allegations of misappropriation of funds worth Shs74million meant for construction of a bridge.

Mr Andrew Wasukira was arrested November 4 on orders of the State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang.

Mr Wasukira and many other district leaders still at large are accused of corruption and negligence of duty by failing to supervise government projects that led to shoddy works and loss of taxpayer’s money.

“I ordered for the arrest of the engineer and others because I discovered that all government projects constructed in the district had defects due to corruption,” Mr Ogwang said.

Mr Bernard Wandera Wetaka, who was contracted to construct Buteza Seed Secondary school was also arrested.

Police arresting the contractor on December 4. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI

Mr Ogwang further disclosed that he “handed over the engineer and all other civil servants implicated to police for investigation.”

He also directed police to open up the General Enquiry File (GEF) on ghost projects in the district.

“Despite the fact that the district has received about Shs140billion since 2016, there is no value for that money,” Mr Ogwang explained.

The minister also inspected education, water and sanitation projects but they were found in an appalling state despite being funded by the government.

“The only thing you see in Sironko District is all forms of corruption including embezzlement, forgery and abuse of office,” he observed.

The minister has been in the Bugisu Sub-region to monitor and assess the performance of government programs and service delivery.