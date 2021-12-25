Buliisa - Pakwach free ferry services resume after seven-month pause 

Presiding over the resumption of the Panyimur-Wanseko ferry services early this week, Mr Fred Jachan Omach, the UNRA Board Chairman, revealed that the remaining two of the four acres of land at Panyimur Landing Site of Albert Nile in Packwach District would be used to put up offices and accommodation facilities for staff.

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • MV Albert Nile 1, a Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) ferry that plies the Wanseko (Buliisa District) —Panyimur (Pakwach District) route which had been suspended in May following rising water levels in lakes and rivers across the country resumed operations on December 22, 2021.
Residents of Bunyoro and WestNile regions early this week celebrated the resumption of the free ferry services between the two regions. 
