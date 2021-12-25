Buliisa - Pakwach free ferry services resume after seven-month pause 

Residents of Bunyoro and WestNile regions early this week celebrated the resumption of the free ferry services between the two regions.

MV Albert Nile 1, a Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) ferry that plies the Wanseko (Buliisa District) —Panyimur (Pakwach District) route which had been suspended in May following rising water levels in lakes and rivers across the country resumed operations on December 22, 2021.

UNRA, at the time, said the ferry operations had been halted to allow the water levels reduce and to guarantee safety of ferry users along the crossing.

This was after the landing sites were submerged when the Lake Albert shoreline at Wanseko shifted by more than 600 meters into the town center. This prompted UNRA to ground the vessel in June 2020.

It was this act of nature that paved the way for the identification and construction of alternative temporary landing sites that provide the ferry with supportive docking points with the view of ensuring safety and easing the movement of passengers, goods and services.



Presiding over the resumption of the Panyimur-Wanseko ferry services early this week, Mr Fred Jachan Omach, the UNRA Board Chairman, revealed that the remaining two of the four acres of land at Panyimur Landing Site of Albert Nile in Packwach District would be used to put up offices and accommodation facilities for staff. Two acres were submerged by the rising water levels.

The acting director, Road Infrastructure Protection, John Bosco Ssejemba who represented UNRA executive director said: “We are excited that MV Albert Nile 1 operations have resumed. We are aware that the ferry was enabling trade, access to health care, agriculture, security operations, to mention but a few. Therefore, we have been working tirelessly to restore the services.”