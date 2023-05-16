Burnt Salama school for the blind seeks armed guards

The management and learners of Salama School for the Blind that was set on fire last year have appealed to government to provide them with security at their premises ahead of reopening for term two.

Ms Dorcus Nambwangu Wulika, a Primary Seven pupil and survivor of the inferno, said to avoid such future reoccurrences, government should provide necessary security gadgets and armed guards at the school.

“I was saved after being pulled out by one of the pupils who eventually lost her life trying to save others,” she said.

“We call upon government to come to our rescue to provide the needed security at our school to help us study without being scared as we are now,” she added.

The call was made last Friday during the donation of CCTV cameras and solar lights to the school by the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU).

The October incident saw at least 12 pupils burnt after being locked up in one of the dormitories.

A section of survivors claimed whenever they hear of an alarm or any noise made by either a factory or vehicle, they get scared thinking they have again been attacked by arsonists.

Another pupil, Shielat Mary Kobudheshe, said she cannot fully settle or have good sleep in the dormitory since they have never been provided with adequate security at school.

“Whenever it reaches night time, I recall what happened last year and always think a lot since we have no security and yet government promised to provide,” she said.

Mr Lawrence Tumusiime, the deputy head teacher, said security is a big issue as they have no guards at the school.

“We appeal to government to fulfill its pledges it made because we have failed to settle without trained armed security at this school,” he said.

The head teacher, Ms Dorothy Ssebadduka, said government and other stakeholders made several pledges to rebuild the school and avert a similar tragedy. According to Ms Ssebadduka, the construction of a new dormitory that shall accommodate 72 girls started this month.

She also said the school has received some scholastic materials from well-wishers and a memorial garden has been constructed at the school.