Busega-Mpigi Expressway works paralysed as councillors protest ‘recklessness’ by truck drivers

Councillors in Mpigi District on Monday protested what they described as recklessness by truck drivers of a Chinese firm undertaking Busega - Mpigi Expressway road works.

They claim the truck drivers over speed in the trading centres which may lead to road carnage in the area. The councillors also say the trucks which carry murrum from Bozza Village through Mpigi Town, raising a lot of dust which affects businesses in the area.

The Monday demonstration paralysed traffic along the Mpigi –Butambala –Gomba –Kanoni road for several hours, which forced traffic police in Mpigi to impound nine of the trucks and parked them at Mpigi Central Police Station. Police also convened a meeting between the councillors and representatives of the contractor.

The four -lane dual carriage 23.7km expressway stretches from Busega in Kampala to Kalagala Village in Mpigi Town Council.

Construction of the expressway is undertaken by a consortium of Chinese companies including China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited.

"By doing this [blocking trucks] we want the contractor to swiftly prevail over his truck drivers before they kill pedestrians and other motorists," Mr Elvis Katongole, a councillor representing Ward B in Mpigi Town Council, said.

“Everything in the house is dusty, including beddings. People are no longer working, especially those with food kiosks because of the dust caused by trucks carrying murrum,” Mr Musa Bukenya, a councillor representing Mpigi Town Council said.

Mr David Mutebi, the mayor Mpigi Town Council said the representatives of the contractor promised to address the concerns of the residents.

“We have agreed that the truck drivers will reduce the speed whenever they approach busy trading centres and also the contractor will always sprinkle water on the road to contain the dust which is affecting businesses,” he said.







