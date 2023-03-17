Bushenyi education officials attribute better performance to reduced absenteeism

Officials in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality have attributed the good performance posted by learners in the recently released sets of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) to reduced absenteeism by both teachers and learners, a vice that’s still haunting many schools in other parts of the country.

During release of Primary Leavening Examination (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) consecutively, Uneb executive secretary, Daniel Odongo said absenteeism was one of the reasons some schools across the country perform poorly in the national examinations.

"This year we got only 11 pupils who registered and failed to turn up to do the final examination across the municipality and this is a reduced number compared to 111 pupuils in the district," Bushenyi Ishaka municipality education officer, Mr Dan Mugyenyi said.

"We know how things are done and don't think they are from heaven. These teachers are the ones making them happen because of their commitment and dedication to make a difference, “said Mugyenyi.

According to him, it is not accidental that his municipality was ranked among best performers in national exams.

He made the remarks at a function organised by West Ankole Diocesan chancellor, Mr Marvin Baryaruha to donate 1,700 copies of text books to 38 primary schools and 18 secondary schools in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality through his Baryaruha foundation.

“We are giving these schools books to help young children achieve their dreams by improving their education because education is the back born and a stepping stone for any society to develop,” Mr Baryaruha said.

According to him, teachers’ welfare is being handled by the President at the national level “and we need to be patient a bit because you know our economy."