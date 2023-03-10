Tororo parents push school head out over poor performance

Parents of pupils at Asinge Primary School in Kwapa town council, Tororo District have pushed for the removal of the head teacher, accusing her of incompetence.

The furious parents led by Rev Joshua Iroota, the chairperson school management committee accused the head teacher Ms Ezerine Anyangat of running the school as a personal business.

“The school’s academic performance has persistently declined in her 7-year stay here. She is most of the times absent and misuses the school grants,” he said.

The management also accused the head teacher of not making remittances to the Anglican Church as the founding body, terming it as disrespect.

“Our school was among the best-performing in the sub-county, but lately, it has not recorded any single first grades. Whenever we ask her about it, she complains about resources yet teaching and learning are not all about resources,” Rev Iroota said.

Mr Fred Mapusi the chairperson of PTA said that they have been rendered useless by the head teacher who claimed that her posting to the school was influenced by God and its God himself who will guide her out.

“We got information that she had been transferred to another school, but she was trying to challenge it claiming that her health status would not favour her. We had to come in and force her out because she was not performing,” she said.

Ms Anyangat, however, denied the claims, saying it’s the parents to blame for poor performances because they failed to play their roles.

“Many times we have set strategies to improve the performance in the school but my efforts have always been frustrated by the parents. Performance is not for a head teacher alone but it's a collective effort. How many times have we agreed on some things and parents themselves turn down the commitment? What did they expect me to do," she said.

The District Education Officer, Mr Albert Odoi said the school has been left under the care of the deputy head teacher, Ms Jacklyne Zahire for the time being.