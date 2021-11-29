Bushenyi locals declare November 14 Karooro Day

A cross-section of locals in Bushenyi District have dedicated November 14 as a day to celebrate former General Duties minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, in honour of her service to the nation.

The locals, who recently organised a thanks-giving ceremony at Muga Eco Village, said Ms Karoro worked tirelessly as an MP and minister for the development of Uganda and Bushenyi.

“As leaders, we would like to recognise our former MP for her effort that have seen our district benefit from various government programmes and from other key players,” Ms Angelina Tumuhirwe, the chairperson of Katungu Cell in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, said.

“During her time as MP and minister, health centres were built and supported with solar panels and ambulances. Youth were trained and given start-up kits,” she added.

The day will be celebrated annually.

The patron of Make Bushenyi Great Again (MBUGA), Mr Pison Mugizi, said: “We are choosing November 14 as a day to celebrate the achievements of Ms Karooro. We achieved a lot as a district during her tenure ranging from education to health.”

Call for unity

“Let us forget what happened during elections and concentrate on working together for unity and the development of our area,” Ms Karoro said.

She said her loss in the January 14th Parliamentary elections has given her ample time to interact with her people and try to understand the real issues on ground.

“My loss in the last election was good because it has given me time to sit and listen to people’s concerns and needs, unlike in the past when I was occupied by national duties,’’ Ms Karoro added.

The former legislator was given gifts from by locals including five exotic cows, 10 goats, 70 hens, and rabbits. She thanked them for their generosity.

“The gifts you have given me clearly demonstrates that you appreciate my contribution and this one beats my understanding because I have not seen people coming together to give gifts to their former leaders,” Ms Karooro said.

Her tenure

Ms Karoro served as Woman MP for Bushenyi from 2004 to 2021.

She also served as the minister of Information and National Guidance from May 2011 to May 2013.

From March 1, 2015 to June 6, 2016, she served as Minister for National Security.