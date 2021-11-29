Bushenyi locals declare November 14 Karooro Day

Former General Duties minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut. PHOTO/FILE

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • The day will be celebrated annually.

A cross-section of locals in Bushenyi District have dedicated November 14 as a day to celebrate former General Duties minister in the office of the Prime Minister, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, in honour of her service to the nation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.