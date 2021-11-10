Busia businessman shot dead

Police in Busia District are hunting for unknown armed robbers who reportedly shot dead a businessman in Busia Town.

Bukedi South police spokesperson Mr Moses Mugwe, identified the deceased as Stephen Egesa,43, a money-changer at Kayola market and a resident of Agoriati Village, Mawero parish in Buteba Sub-county, Busia District.

"The deceased was retiring to his place of residence on Sunday night and when he reached the bridge of Agoriati leading to Wagagai mining company, he was attacked by unidentified assailants riding on two motorcycles who fired several bullets at him causing severe injuries in the abdomen," Mr Mugwe explained.

Area resident Dennis Wanyama told Daily Monitor that ‘‘he heard gunshots at around 8pm and saw at least two motorcycles carrying two each- heading to Tororo and Alupe roads.’’

‘‘Shortly after, we heard someone crying for help and when we rushed to the scene, Mr Egesa was on the ground in a pool of blood. We immediately notified the police,’’ he explained.

Police told Daily Monitor that the victim was immediately rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention.

"His (victim) condition deteriorated, he was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital but his relatives opted for Busia County Hospital in Kenya where he died from gunshot injuries," Mr Mungwe said.

The thugs made off with an unspecified amount of money and a motorcycle, according to police.

Police are now investigating circumstances under which the deceased was murdered under case file CRB 817/ 2021.