Businessman Aponye dies in car crash

Renowned Ugandan businessman Apollo Nyegamehe has died after the car in which he was travelling rammed into a stationary lorry along Mbarara-Kabale highway in Ntungamo District.

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson for Rukiga District who's popularly known as Aponye, died in the Thursday evening crash in Itojo, according to one of his business managers and eyewitnesses.





The wreckage of the car in which the businessman was travelling before the crash.

The driver and two other occupants were rushed to hospital after surviving the crash with injuries.

Nyegamehe's body was taken to itojo hospital, about 200 metres from the crash scene.

Police were also found at the scene trying to comb for more exhibits as they continue with investigations.

He was reportedly travelling to attend a burial ceremony in his home village, Kigo in Muhanga towncouncil, Rukiga District when the accident happened.

Nyegamehe owned a string of businesses under company name, Aponye Uganda Limited with interest in real estate, supermarkets, transit transport and produce, among others.

He became more popular during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 2020 after supplying government beans and maize flour which were distributed to vulnerable Ugandans affected by the measures announced by President Museveni to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

