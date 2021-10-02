Busitema scientists develop drugs to manage Covid-19

By Fred Wambede More by this Author

Scientists from the Faculty of Health Sciences at Busitema University campus in Mbale have made inroads in their efforts to develop herbal drugs for management of Covid-19.

The drugs, which are currently under clinical trials at Makerere University Lung Institute, include Tazcov nasal spray, Tazcon syrup and Tazcov pulmonary spray.

The products, which contain antiviral and anti-inflammatory agents, are produced using local indigenious medicinal plants harvested from Teso and Mt Elgon sub-regions.

Dr Samuel Baker Obakiro, the principal investigator at Busitema University Natural Products and Drug Development Group, said: “Currently, we have finished the basic laboratory work that is required, and clinical trials have been launched to evaluate efficacy and safety of the products.”

The university is one of the beneficiaries of the grants under the Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics, which is part of the country’s effort to find a cure for Covid-19.

Dr Obakiro made the remarks before the Minister of State for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, during his visit to the university last week.

The minister, who was accompanied by Prof Mary Okwakol, the executive director of the Uganda National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), was assessing the institution’s adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for Covid-19 prevention.

Dr Moses Andima, the co-principal investigator, said: “When the Tazcov nasal drop is sprayed in the nose, it kills the virus from binding with the tissue and entering into the body,” he said.

Dr Andima added that drugs, including Tazcov syrup and Tazcov pulmonary spray, if absorbed in the body, kill the virus and prevent inflammatory reactions associated with Covid-19 infections.

Dr Andima said if the clinical trial becomes successful, government promised to take over the products for commercialisation within a period of two months from now.

“We had some logistics challenges especially in buying some chemicals required but we thank government that has intervened to first track the process,” he said.

The university with support from Seed Global Health produces alcohol-based hand sanitisers that have benefited regional and other lower level facilities in the country. It also trains health workers and students in infection prevention and control.

The vice chancellor of Busitema University, Prof Paul Waako, said government should allocate Shs8 billion funds to complete the construction of a lecturer and laboratory block for the medical school as bait to improve research and innovation.

Prof Waako said the institution also faces other challenges, including limited infrastructure for recording studios and other appropriate gadgets, to support online learning.

“We lack data, especially for students, to ensure consistent connectivity to online learning platforms,” he said.

Dr Bonaventure Ahaisibwe, the regional director of Seed Global Health, said there is a need for telecommunication companies to develop friendly data packages for students if online learning is to flourish.

Dr Muyingo applauded Busitema University for producing cheap sanitisers and Covid-19 drugs, adding that government will continue funding the institution with its innovative ideas.

“All forms of innovations should be encouraged because only the institutions will become relevant to the society,” he said.

Dr Muyingo, however, warned that institutions of higher learning that will fail to meet the Covid-19 guidelines will not reopen on November 1.



