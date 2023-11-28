Busoga Kingdom, Eswatini agree to strengthen relations

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV yesterday met Eswatini princes Sicalo Dlamini and Bandzile Dlamini.

The princes, both sons of Eswatini King Mswati III, led a 10-man delegation to Uganda for Kyabazinga’s wedding.

The Eswatini princes paid a visit to the Kyabazinga and Queen Jovia Mutesi at their private home in Bunga, Kampala, where he welcomed and commended them for accepting to meet him on short notice.

King Nadiope expressed his appreciation to the king of Eswatini for honouring his wedding invitation.

He indicated that the maiden visit of the representatives from the Kingdom of Eswatini should help to kick start a whole new chapter of collaboration between the two kingdoms.

The two sides agreed to a proposal of establishing exchange programmes between the two kingdoms.

The Kyabazinga was open to the idea of visiting Eswatini in future to further the discussions and build the relations, according to sources familiar with the meeting proceedings.

Nadiope speaks

In his speech, King Nadiope commended Eswatini for promoting Africanism, including the changing of the country’s name from Swaziland to Eswatini.

King Mswati III on 19 April 2018, announced that the Kingdom of Swaziland had been renamed as the Kingdom of Eswatini, reflecting the extant Swazi name for the state eSwatini, to mark the 50th anniversary of Swazi independence.

The Kyabazinga, who hosted his visitors to a dinner, also presented them with gifts, including his portrait and that of the queen.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Quillino Bamwine, the Consul General of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Kampala.

On their part, the princes thanked the king for the invitations both for the wedding and the private visit at his private home and in turn promised to pay back the favour.

They noted that Uganda is such a beautiful country, particularly Jinja, and assured the Kyabazinga of their willingness to support the relationship, including development programmes between the two monarchs.

Ms Yudaya Babirye, the minister for Kyabazinga affairs, Prince Wilson Nadiope and Mr Andrew Kawanguzi, the CEO Kyabazinga Initiatives Limited, attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Eswatini royals also met and held talks with the Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.