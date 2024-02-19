Busoga Kingdom seeks Museveni intervention over cane price fluctuation

Busoga Kingdom is seeking President Museveni’s intervention in fluctuating sugarcane prices which has greatly affected the sugar sector.

Monarchy Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala says they want the president to visit Busoga sub-region over the matter.

Farmers are currently grappling with low prices of sugarcane, with millers buying a ton at between Shs1750,000 and Shs190,000, down from Shs240,000 in December last year.

“Through you (Kyabazinga (King) William Gabula Nadiope IV, we are inviting President Museveni to come, and we discuss this issue because it is greatly affecting the farmers,’’ Muvawala said last Friday.

Muvawala was speaking at the official opening of Busoga Lukiiko (Parliament), which was presided over by the Kyabazinga at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja City.

He added: “Sugarcane is being bought at a very cheap price; a kilogramme costs Shs250, in this case, a ton is bought at Shs250,000. We want a price formula so that other (sugarcane) byproducts, including biogas, ethanol, and fertilizers, among others, are calculated instead of only considering sugar.”

The kingdom also wants farmers in Busoga sub-region consulted before Parliament passes the Sugar amendment Bill (2023) because “they are the biggest sugarcane growers in the country and accommodate many sugar factories.”

Busoga is home to five major sugarcane-processing plants, including; Kakira Sugar Ltd (Jinja), Mayuge Sugar Factory (Mayuge), Kamuli Sugar Ltd (Kamuli), Kaliro Sugar Ltd (Kaliro), Bugiri Sugar Ltd (Bugiri) and GM Sugar Factory (Buikwe).

The Sugar Amendment Bill (2023) seeks to introduce the sugar council and new formula for calculating the prices of sugarcane sold to millers based on international standards, and provide for the Uganda Sugar Industry Stakeholder Council to replace and take on duties of the Sugar Board created by the Sugar Act (2020), among others.

It was tabled before Parliament for first reading on December 5, 2023, by the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), David Bahati, while its debate was on February 7, 2024 deferred.

This was after the House failed to agree on the funding of the proposed sugar council, which if the Bill is passed, will be the regulator of the sector.