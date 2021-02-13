Busoga re-echoes demands for return of kingdom property

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

JINJA- Busoga Kingdom has resounded its demand for the return of kingdom property, which was taken over by the government following the abolition of cultural institutions in 1966.

The call was made by Mr George Mutyabule, the speaker of the Busoga Lukiiko (Parliament), during celebrations to mark the kingdom’s 82nd anniversary in Bugembe, Jinja City on Thursday. The celebrations are held on February 11 of every year.

“Busoga’s agenda is to fight poverty, ignorance and disease; but we currently have no source of income. However, such can only be realised if the vast kingdom property is returned,” he said.

Following the abolition of cultural institutions, the central government took over most of the kingdom’s assets, some of which it continues to use as sub-county headquarters, among others.

Later, when the NRM government reinstated cultural leaders, allegations swirled that some unscrupulous officials had sold off most of the kingdom property, especially during the six years of stalemate without a Kyabazinga, following the death of Henry Wako Muloki in 2008.

According to Mr Mutyabule, the Obwakyabazinga Bwa Busoga has got no budget to run the different activities and this has greatly affected its development. Busoga Kingdom has largely relied on support from development partners, including telecommunication giants MTN, among others.

Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV applauded the government for its continuous support to the kingdom and urged his subjects to continue in their fight against Covid-19.

“Continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) that have been put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

He called upon parents to continue keeping a keen eye on their children, especially those in lower classes, who are still at home following the closure of schools in March last year.

Mr Richard Mafumo, the kingdom cultural and hereditary minister, who represented the kingdom’s prime minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala, promised to collaborate with the office of the speaker of the kingdom to find an elaborate programme/plan to be followed over the next years.

“Had it not been for this day (February 11), Busoga would have remained divided unlike the present where there is unity,” Mr Mafumo said.

Background

Since 1939, Busoga Kingdom has had four Kyabazingas, with the first one being Ezekiel Tenywa Wako (1939-1949), William Wilberforce Nadiope II (1949-1955) and Henry Wako Muloki (1955-1967).

Between 1967 and 1995, the government banned cultural institutions. President Museveni would later return cultural institutions and in 1995, Wako Muloki assumed the Kyabazingaship until his death on September 1, 2008.

A six-year vacuum was eventually filled by the enthronement of the current Kyabazinga on September 13, 2014.