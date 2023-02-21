Busoga region honours retiring senior educationist Lufaafa

People from all walks of life in Busoga region on Monday converged at Bufulubi Senior Secondary School in Imanhiro Sub-county, Mayuge District to honour renowned senior educationist, Reuben Lufaafa.

Mr Lufaafa, 60, who is set to retire from civil service this month, was recognised for championing the promotion of quality education for all in the region and for offering bursaries to 1,000 bright but needy students, which enabled them to excel academically during his 33-year career as a head teacher.

The educationist, whose last posting is Bufulubi Secondary School, was given two Friesian cows, certificates, accolades, a medal and many other prizes by his former students, fellow educationists, parents, Busoga kingdom, clergy, politicians among others.

The function was attended by among others the retired bishop of Busoga Diocese Michael Kyomya, Busoga Kingdom minister for education, Ms Nasabu Nantali, Mr David Isabirye Aga (Jinja North Division MP), Jinja City Education Officer, Mr `Eriya Isambira.

Mr Lufaafa, who was pioneer head teacher of St John Wakitaka SS in Jinja was later transferred St Paul SS, Mbulamuti in Kamuli District before being posted to Bufulubi SS, where he is set to retire from this month.

In all the schools he was posted as head teacher, Rtd Bishop Kyomya said, Mr Lufaafa enhanced their education standards and enrolment.

For instance, Bishop Kyomya noted that before he was posted to St Paul Mbulamuti SS in 2005, the school had only 300 students with poor infrastructure but by the time he was recalled the school’s enrolemnt had risen to over 1400 students.

“Mr Lufaafa is a rare educationist whom we shall miss so much. At St Paul Mbulamuti he bought a brand new bus for the school, improved the infrastructure and started a boarding section at the school. We shall greatly miss his innovativeness. Lufaafa was God-sent to help the needy,” Bishop Kyomya said, urging him [Lufaafa] to remain a consultant for those in the education sector.

Ms Nasabu Nantali, the Busoga kingdom education minister said Mr Lufaafa had offered over 600 bursaries to the kingdom which have helped many needy students to get education.

“I commend Mr Lufaafa for being a disciplinarian and selfless,” she said.