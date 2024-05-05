Interviews for 2500 probation police constables deferred over national census

Police have deferred the recruitment process for probation constables due to the forthcoming national population census.

The 2024 National Housing and Population Census (NHPC), according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) will run from May 10 to May 19 with May 9 as the census night.

Over 120,000 Ubos staff will move door to door to capture data of Ugandans.

Government announced May 10 as a public holiday to allow Ugandans stay in their homes and ease capturing of data by the Ubos staff.

The Deputy police spokesperson, Ms Claire Nabakka said probation constables who were supposed to have interviews from May 10 have been shifted to May 11, and the ones of May 11 have been shifted to May 12, the ones of May 12 have been shifted to the following day.

However Ms Nabakka noted that the dates of the interviews from May 6 to May 9 remain unaffected and will go on as planned.

Police plans to recruit at least 2,500 probation constables aged between 18 and 23 to boost their manpower in the country.

The national population census takes place after every 10 years. This will be the first census to use digital technology to collect and process data.

According to Ubos, the digital system will enable them to produce accurate and timely demographics and economic statistics.