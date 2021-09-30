Busoga United omitted as UPL release first-round draft fixtures

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

The wait is finally over and Uganda Premier League fans could soon be watching their teams as the league secretariat released the draft fixtures for the first round of the 2021-21 season.

Holders Express will start their title defense on Friday, October 15 at their Betway Muteesa II Stadium, Wankuluku against debutants Arua Hill. The latter won the Fufa Big League last season.

The fixtures have been delayed for close to three weeks according to the initial programme but not without challenges as only 15 teams were scheduled with Busoga United omitted.

The team's participation was left pending after failing to register a minimum number of players – 15 – a mandatory requirement before under the Fufa Club licensing rules.

In a letter to the league secretariat, Fufa deputy chief executive officer Decolas Kiiza ordered Busoga to be excluded and further warned five other clubs to fully comply by Monday, October 4 when the final fixture is expected.

“Five (5) clubs have been cleared provisionally to be included on the fixture and given up to Monday, October 4, 2021 to have worked on their grounds or look for an alternative ground,” the letter reads.

Advertisement

Fufa further ordered: “One club has not been cleared due to lack of minimum players on the Fufa connect system, and it should not be included on the fixture.

“This is, therefore, to request you to proceed with the fixture for the season 2021/22 without Busoga United FC which has two days to appeal.”

The five include UPDF, Gaddafi, SC Villa and Tooro United. The latter is yet to provide both a qualified home ground and the club statutes.

Only Express (25), KCCA (26), SC Villa (22) and URA (31) have completed the registration of at least 20 players while the rest have 17 and below.

Pending fixtures

Last season’s runner-up URA will have to wait a week longer to kick a league ball due to their Caf Confederations assignment away to Egypt’s Al Masry to be played between October 22-24.

They will wait until October 23 to play if Busoga United, their scheduled week two opponent, fails to fulfill the requirements.

Busoga United’s omission also freezes out new arrivals Gaddafi who, otherwise, will start their campaign with a Jinja derby.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Mbarara City will host Soltilo Bright Stars, UPDF travel to Onduparaka as Vipers, KCCA and Bul hit the road to face Police, Wakiso Giants and SC Villa respectively.

The round will run for 87 days until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Opening Day Fixtures

Express vs. Arua Hill

Mbarara City vs. Bright Stars

Onduparaka vs. UPDF

Police vs. Vipers

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA

SC Villa vs. Bul

URA vs. Tooro United