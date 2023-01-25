Butaleja native doctor commits suicide after wife marries new man

A native doctor in Butaleja District has reportedly committed suicide after his wife married another man.

“The territorial police in Butaleja are investigating circumstances under which a one Joseph Mwigo committed suicide as was allegedly reported by Ahmed Kambo Umoja,” Bukedi regional police spokesperson Moses Mugwe said on

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the deceased 38-yer-old man, having had domestic problems with his wife, drowned himself in the fishpond of Ahmed Kambo Umoja on Tuesday.

“It is noted that the wife having gotten married to one of the residents in the neighboring communities prompted the deceased to first take poison. He was admitted at Busolwe Hospital on December 27, 2022 from where he recovered before he was discharged.

Police told journalists that Mwigo who also became visually impaired over a year ago had been threatening to commit suicide.

“After recovering from self-poisoning, he decided to drown himself in the fish pond,” Mugwe noted.

Mwigo was a resident of Nandahabi Cell, Busolwe central ward in Busolwe Town council, Butaleja District.

A neighbor who requested not to be named in the story, said: “The spiritual leader was much depressed when his wife found another man.”

The remains of the deceased were retrieved from the pond on January 24.

“We appeal to our people never to despair in life but share challenges they go through with relatives, stakeholders and police for assistance -especially- psychosocial services that can restore hope than resorting to suicide,” Mugwe remarked.