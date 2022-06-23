Butaleja teacher arrested over sodomising 18 pupils

Police in Butaleja District have arrested a primary school teacheron allegations of molesting and sodomising 18 male pupils aged 7-12.

According to police,the 40-year-old teacher at Mabale Primary School in Butaleja Sub -county reportedly committed the crime between January-May 2022.

“The case was reported by the school head teacher, Mr David Nambula Magson,” Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe confirmed.

He said detectives have already recorded statements from the complainant and at least 13 of the victims.

“Our territorial police in Butaleja are investigating a case of sodomy against the primary school teacher under a general enquiry file,”Mr Mugwe told Monitor on Thursday adding that “medical examinations on the victims were to be done by the regional police surgeon.”

This publication understands that the suspect is currently detained at Butaleja Central Police station and “will be charged accordingly after police investigation.”

“The the Scene of crime was visited by police. The scene was well documented,” Mr Mugwe noted.

Butaleja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Hajira Namagogwe condemned the alleged teacher’s act.

Ms Aidah Mugoya Nehole, the district secretary for gender, labour and social development said “government should ensure the suspect is punished.”

“He should be disqualified from teaching,” Ms Nehole said.