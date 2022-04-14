Two  men, woman defile 7-year-old boy

A seven-year-old boy is undergoing counselling after he was allegedly sodomised by two men and defiled by a 52-year-old woman at different times last month.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the police have arrested the suspects, who all live close to the boy’s family in Nakuwande, Wakiso District.

“The first suspect, a 30-year-old painter, started by sending the boy to the shop to buy for him groceries. He would then invite the boy into his house where he would perform anal sex on him. He did it several times in March,” Mr Enanga said.

He added that the suspect would then give the boy between Shs2,000 and Shs3,000 to keep the offence secret.

“Another neighbour of the victim’s parents, a software engineer, also [asked] the boy to help him out in the house and also sexually assaulted him,” he said.

The boy did not tell his parents.

Mr Enanga said the last suspect, a businesswoman, would ask the boy to fetch water for her, which he did.

“She invited the boy in her house and would tell the boy to remove his clothes and would perform sexual acts on the boy. The offence went on several times. She would give the boy money after the acts,” he said.

Mr Enanga said the parents of the boy discovered the abuse and told a social worker, who visited the boy’s school.