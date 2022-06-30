Buvuma islanders ask for special consideration in PDM

The residents of Buvuma Island continue to struggle with power shortages and inadequate facilities to cater for their health needs. With the recent rolling out of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme, the residents hope to see a shift in their livelihood.

"We are not connected to the national power grid, Mr Museveni promised us power but up to now we have not yet seen it," Mr Edrian Dungu, the Buvuma District chairperson, said during the Prime Minister’s visit on Wednesday.

Mr Dungu said the district has almost four sub-counties without the Health Centre IIIs and he is hopeful that the PDM with help in addressing some of the issues.

Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja in her response said that the government will focus on building health centres and technical schools for the islanders.

“Buvuma was made a district by this government and the chairman is very appreciative. There are a number of things they have achieved and there are those that we need to focus on. They requested for the health centres and we are going to do that in all the 52 islands. We are also going to build technical schools because they need them if this programme is going to be useful for them,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja discovered that the islanders need serious training because some are yet know how they are going to use the money.

"I have directed the local leaders to move down to the people and train them on how to put the PDM money to good use," she said.

The Prime Minister and other minister are currently traversing the country mobilising locals about the PDM. On Wednesday, she visited Buvuma District which is one of the islands in Lake Victoria.

PDM programme which was officially launched by President Museveni on February 27, 2022, is aimed at getting 39 percent of the country’s 43 million population that lives from hand-to-mouth, out of poverty.

The government is expected to splurge Shs1 trillion on the programme intended to use a bottom-up approach to improve the livelihoods of Ugandans.