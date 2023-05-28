Buvuma, Kiyindi islanders get biggest ferry in Uganda

Buvuma and Kiyindi islanders Saturday received what is now Uganda’s biggest ferry, MV Palm, in a development expected to improve water transport in the country.

According to the works ministry, MV Palm has a 519-passenger capacity in addition to its ability to load 25 vehicles and 230 tonnes of cargo.

Richard Katende, a director at Sorongo Marine Shipyard in Mwanza Tanzania where the ferry was designed and built told Monitor that the ferry cost $3million.

“My goal is to see that Ugandan can build their own in two years to come because this has been costly. We want affordable ferries in future,” he added while commenting on MV Palm which has one captain and eight staff.

Islanders look on during the commissioning of MV Palm on May 27, 2023. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

Buvuma District chairperson Adrian Ddungu highlighted that procurement of the new ferry followed complaints from islanders that their agricultural produce was taking long to reach markets on the mainland due to perennial transport challenges.

“Very many people were risking their lives on small boats as the previous ferry would sometimes get mechanical problems. The old ferry was big enough but had a capacity of 200 passengers and 12 vehicles,”” he noted.

But now, MV Palm ferry takes 15 minutes to dock which Ddungu says is quicker and will ease movement by water across Buvuma’s 53 islands that have long suffered from transport issues.

Ugandan National Roads Authority (Unra) head of ferry services Herbert Mutyaba said the new vessel will be connecting the two islands to Buikwe District with four routes on Mondays and Fridays, three from Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday and an additional two on Sundays.

Uganda's Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala inspects the MV Palm after it was commissioned on May 27, 2023. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

Plans are underway to evaluate and remove the old ferry from the area, according to Uganda’s works minister Gen Katumba Wamala who also promised that government will avail a similar vessel for Kalalangala islanders.

FYI

Despite her numerous lakes and rivers, Uganda's water transport network remains one of the forgotten sectors in the country.