Buvuma woman MP, 4 NUP supporters face charges of inciting violence

Buvuma legislator Suzan Nakaziba Mugabi and four other Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party members face charges of unlawful assembly and inciting violence, police have said.

The group was arrested on April 21 at Kyanja Village, Bwema Sub County in Buvuma District after police dispersed a crowd that had gathered for the district’s belated Women’s Day celebrations.

Ordinarily, the International Women’s Day celebrations are annually held on March 8.

However, the district local governments always postpone their celebrations and reschedule for various reasons.

According to Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson Hellen Butoto, “Ms Mugabi organised the event without seeking police clearance.”

“So, police together with other sister agencies intervened and tried to talk to Mugabi to cancel the arrangements but she paid deaf ears and went on with her plans. This prompted police to use the required minimum force to fail the arrangements,” she said on Sunday.

Lawmaker Mugabi sustained injuries as police and army operatives allegedly assaulted her as they dispersed a crowd.

“Just checked on Mugabi. Doctors say she regained consciousness at 1:50am. Her condition remains critical but stable,” NUP secretary general Lewis Rubongoya tweeted on April 22.

Those facing similar charges include Gad Daniel Onyango alias Opondo, Rodgers Kalumba, Steven Matovu and Henry Sentamu.

The quadruple was granted bond after briefly being held at Buvuma Central Police Station.

Butoto said the suspects will soon be arraigned in court together with the legislator.

Public events by Opposition political parties have overtime been targeted by security forces who accuse organisers of acting contrary to the Public Order Management Act.

A recent incident was on April 14 when chaos erupted in eastern Uganda’s Soroti City after police blocked another belated Women’s Day celebration forcing some attendees to strip.