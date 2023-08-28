Cancer battle should worry all of us, says ex-Minister Karooro

Former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut has called on all Ugandans to join the cause and efforts put in place to fight against the cancer disease.

While addressing participants in the annual Rotary Cancer Run in Bushenyi town on August 27, Ms Karooro, who is the senior presidential advisor on media and public relations, said that cancer is a universal problem that needs a universal approach if it is to be defeated.

"A big percentage of people globally die from this cancer. Therefore, awareness is crucial, and our lifestyles are crucial in making sure that we combat cancer. This universal run is a call for us to worry together and make sure that cancer is eradicated," said Ms Karooro

World cancer statistics for the most common types of cancer (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) in 2020, the latest year available according to the World Cancer Research Fund International, indicate that there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world in 2020. Of these, 9.3 million cases were among men and 8.8 million among women.

Lauding the efforts of putting up a cancer treatment facility at Nsambya Hospital, Ms Karooro, who is also the former Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament and was the Chief Guest, rooted for continued awareness and timely screening as crucial tools in the fight against the cancer disease in Uganda.

"Most diseases, when detected early, can be treated but the problem we have in Uganda and Africa is that most people fear testing for diseases because of the possible results. This should stop! If possible, people should be tested every year so that if they are positive, the problem can be dealt with for complete healing," she said.

Also speaking at a function that was held at St. Kaggwa playground, the Igara West Member of Parliament, Mr. Louis Mbwatekamwa, appealed to Ugandans to move from making cancer ceremonies to real actions that can kick the disease out of Uganda.

"The cancer run should not be a ceremony where people are taking selfies and updating their status on WhatsApp, but rather an action-oriented exercise in which people eat and act responsibly to prevent the disease," he noted.

The Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms. Annet Katusiime Mugisha, who was the chief runner, called upon communities to give hope to people already affected by the cancer disease.

"When they are left alone, cancer patients lose hope and remain hopeless. Consequently. It is our responsibility to ensure that these people are encouraged and taken care of. This will facilitate healing," she said.

The Sunday Cancer Run for Hope is intended to raise Shs2 billion for the year 2023 as part of the Shs13 billion target to be used in constructing two bunkers and two linear accelerators in the cancer treatment center at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.