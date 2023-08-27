Hundreds participate in Entebbe cancer run

Hundreds of people including members and well-wishers of Entebbe Corridor Rotary clubs converged at Keba Express hotel for the cancer run August 27.

They were flagged off by the Deputy Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Rotarian Olive Birungi Lumonya to run to raise Shs2 billion for cancer patients in Uganda.

"It gives me great pleasure to be part of the Rotary Cancer Run, which seeks to improve people's lives. It is good to see such massive crowds turning up to run for health in support of a noble cause," Rotarian Birungi said.

She added that Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has always joined stakeholders and the Rotary fraternity at all the previous Rotary Cancer Runs because they share the vision of good health for all.

Rotarian Ann Niyesiga, the President of presidents of the Entebbe Corridor Clubs commended the various Rotary clubs for coming together to support the fight against cancer.

They participated in different races, including 21 kilometers, 10 kilometers and 5 kilometers.