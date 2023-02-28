Cancer patients abandon treatment over high transport costs 

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) says a number of patients are abandoning treatment due to high transport and feeding expenses that they incur when travelling to the Institute for treatment.

According to Mr Amos Obote, the manager for patient navigation services at UCI, the paediatric and adult cancer patients care homes are now crowded.

As a result, he said, the institute has been forced to reach out to partners for assistance.

“There is crowding at the care homes because a patient, who is supposed to receive treatment after two weeks, cannot afford transport to go back home and then return here. So the number coming in is not balancing with those going out,” he said.

While receiving an assortment of donations for the Childhood Cancer department from staff of Engie Energy Access last Thursday, Mr Moses Echodu a volunteer, said transport and lack of nutritional support are the biggest challenges for patients.

“The needs of patients vary but transport is a very big need, making patients abandon treatment. Some come from as far as Arua or Kabale. Others need supportive nutrition. There are some specific nutrition items patients require before starting chemotherapy but they cannot afford, so they stop the treatment,” he said.