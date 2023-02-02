Central, northern regions top cancer cases

At least 54.6 percent of all cancer patients in Uganda come from the central region, followed by the mid-northern region with 33.4 percent, latest statistics from Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) indicate.

Kigezi Sub-region in western Uganda is in third position with 31.62 percent, Busoga in eastern has 30.1 percent, Ankole Sub-region has 29.17 percent), Rwenzori (25.04 percent), Teso (21.07 percent), Bugisu (13.07 percent), West Nile (11.04 percent) and Karamoja with 8.68 percent.

The statistics were released yesterday by the Executive Director of Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr Jackson Orem, at the Africa Cancer Test and Treat Initiative conference in Kampala.

Dr Orem described cancer as a major health problem, causing 80 percent mortality in Uganda.

Dr Orem explained why the central region has more cases than other regions.

“The central part is not a surprise that we do have very high rates of cancer because that is where all the services are and if diagnosis are to be made the population is more concentrated here,” he said.

Dr Orem also revealed that breast cancer and prostate cancer are the commonest cancers in the country.

The Africa Cancer Test and Treat Initiative conference was organised by the Ministry of Health in partnership with Nation Media Group, Uganda Cancer Institute and Uganda Cancer Society, among others.

Dr Orem listed the most risk factors of cancer, which include infections that constitute 42 percent, followed by genetic and aging, which constitute about 30 percent, and lifestyle that constitute 28 percent.