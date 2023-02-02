Central, northern regions top cancer cases
What you need to know:
- Kigezi Sub-region in western Uganda is in third position with 31.62 percent, Busoga in eastern has 30.1 percent, Ankole Sub-region has 29.17 percent), Rwenzori (25.04 percent), Teso (21.07 percent), Bugisu (13.07 percent), West Nile (11.04 percent) and Karamoja with 8.68 percent.
At least 54.6 percent of all cancer patients in Uganda come from the central region, followed by the mid-northern region with 33.4 percent, latest statistics from Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) indicate.
The statistics were released yesterday by the Executive Director of Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr Jackson Orem, at the Africa Cancer Test and Treat Initiative conference in Kampala.
Dr Orem described cancer as a major health problem, causing 80 percent mortality in Uganda.
Dr Orem explained why the central region has more cases than other regions.
“The central part is not a surprise that we do have very high rates of cancer because that is where all the services are and if diagnosis are to be made the population is more concentrated here,” he said.
Dr Orem also revealed that breast cancer and prostate cancer are the commonest cancers in the country.
The Africa Cancer Test and Treat Initiative conference was organised by the Ministry of Health in partnership with Nation Media Group, Uganda Cancer Institute and Uganda Cancer Society, among others.
Dr Orem listed the most risk factors of cancer, which include infections that constitute 42 percent, followed by genetic and aging, which constitute about 30 percent, and lifestyle that constitute 28 percent.
He said cancer can be treated when diagnosed at an early stage but the challenge is that more than 80 percent of the patients with cancer present go to the Institute when the disease is in an advanced stage, which becomes difficult to cure.
Dr Orem revealed that the Institute requires about Shs250b in the coming financial year to introduce new technologies in cancer care, research and buying drugs, among others.
Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, told the conference that there is still low uptake of vaccination against Human papilloma virus, which reduces the rate of cervical cancer among the young girls.
The minister urged the general public to advocate for prevention and encouraged them to go for cancer screening, saying about 50 percent of cancers can be prevented.
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, in a statement read by Dr Charles Ayume, the chairperson of the House Committee on Health, promised to use her position to lobby for more funding for UCI.