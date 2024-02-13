Cane growers disown new Sugar Bill

section of sugarcane growers in Buganda, Bunyoro, and Busoga sub-regions are up in arms over the new Sugarcane (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is before Parliament, saying it doesn’t represent their interests.

They claim the MPs on the sectoral committee of Tourism, Trade, and Industry, who plan to retable the Bill before the House this week, did not consult widely as required, and urged President Museveni not to sign it into law if it is passed it in its current form.

Mr Julius Katerevu, the chairperson of Mukono Sugarcane Out Growers Society, said despite meeting members on the committee twice, none of their views were captured in the final report. “We were invited by the committee members to contribute towards the Bill, and we made formal submissions, unfortunately, all our views are not reflected anywhere in their report. So, we want to disassociate ourselves from their report,” he said.

He appealed to the legislators, especially those from sugarcane growing areas, to put up a spirited fight and ensure that the Bill doesn’t pass in its current form.

“The moment it becomes law and each miller is required to have 50 percent of the cane in the nucleus estate, it means he can survive without a grower,” Mr Katerevu observed.

Mr Isa Budogo, the acting chairperson of the Uganda National Sugarcane Growers Association, said: “Those legislators know that many of the millers cannot grow 50 percent of the sugarcane they need, they lack enough land to meet such a requirement.”

Mr David Christopher Mombwe, the general secretary of the Sugacane Farmers in Busoga Sub-region, said passing the Bill in its current form will force many farmers to quit the business and the country will consequently suffer sugar shortages.

“Members of the committee have tried to protect the interests of the millers, but zoning has never worked anywhere in this world, why do they bring tears in the eyes of farmers?" he wondered.

Mr Mwine Mpaka, the sectoral committee chairperson, has since Sunday not picked up repeated telephone calls from this publication nor has he responded to a text message to his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Mr Bill Tomusange, a counselor representing Lugazi Municipality at Buikwe District asked the Speaker of Parliament not to allow debate on the Bill until all views of stakeholders are considered.

Last week, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, deferred the debate on the controversial Bill until the Attorney General clarified whether the government has the power to create a private company and have it funded.