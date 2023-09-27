Caned boxer in viral video pleads for coach’s release

The mother of a female boxer, who appeared in a viral video being caned by her coaching team for losing a fight, has pleaded with the police not to detain her suspected tormentor.

Daphine Namitala, 15, appeared in the viral video being caned after she reportedly lost a boxing fight at the Uganda Boxing Champions League at Lugogo Indoor Arena on Saturday night.

Namitala, who lost to Irene Apio from Gulu City, was caned for what her coaches led by Mr Herbert Kalungi attributed to her indiscipline.

But the viral video created outrage among the members of the public and sports officials, prompting the police yesterday to arrest Mr Kalungi, who is the founder and head coach of Sparks Boxing Academy.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the victim and her mother recorded statements yesterday, but they pleaded with the detectives not to escalate the case or detain the suspect, saying it would jeopardise her education and probably her sports career.

“The mother is discouraging the police from arresting the suspect, saying he takes care of her daughter and he has been doing it well,” he said.

“She said if the suspect is arrested, the girl might lose her education since he is the one who is ensuring that she stays in school. We told her that the case is against a minor and it is only the prosecutors who can determine the fate of the file,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

When the video appeared on social media, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang condemned the act, describing it as disturbing.

“Please establish the facts and ensure that investigations commence in due course so that justice prevails. Corporal punishment is unlawful and punishable by law. Above all, boxing as a sport remains illegal in schools until the government comes up with the guiding regulations,” Mr Ogwang tweeted on Monday.

Mr Moses Muhangi, the president of the Boxing Federation, also instructed his team to establish the facts about the incident and promised to work with the police to stop it.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they opened a general inquiry file and they would determine the offence to prefer against the suspect when the results of the medical examination on the girl are released.

Before the arrest, Mr Kalungi told this newspaper that he gave Namitala three strokes as punishment for indiscipline that he blames for her declining performance.

Namitala, a Senior Three student, also won the National Novices title, but has lost three fights in a row, to opponents ranked lower than her.

When Namitala’s stepfather, who was the family’s breadwinner, died in 2021, her mother was forced to return to her village in Kakiri, Wakiso District. She allegedly pleaded with Mr Kalungi to take care of Namitala since she couldn’t fend for her.

“She told me she was not sure of what she was going to do and did not want to gamble with the girl in the village. That’s how I took her in,” Mr Kalungi said.

Mr Kalungi connected Namitala to a well-wisher, who agreed to take care of her, pay her school fees and cater for her boxing needs provided she continued to perform well.

However, the coach alleged that after getting a comfortable life, Namitala started skipping training and could only turn up on the boxing days, which affected her performance.

Her sponsors informed the coach about her conduct and threatened to cease the support.

Mr Kalungi said he talked to Namitala about the consequences to her sports career and education if the sponsors pulled out, but that she didn’t change.

On the fateful day, Namitala allegedly came when she was unfit for the fight and she was warned by her coach not to participate since she was unprepared.

Namitala is alleged to have insisted on the fight, prompting her coaching team to put a bet that she would be caned five strokes if she lost.

Both Mr Kalungi and Namitala confirmed to the police in their statement about the bet.

After Namitala had lost, the coaching team met her in the dressing room where she was ordered to lie down for the five strokes. But she declined, prompting some coaching team members to grab her forcefully and the coach caned her.

Mr Gideon Kabanda, the head of the Uganda Boxing Federation disciplinary committee, who also recorded a statement at police yesterday, said the victim told him that she was struck three times for her poor performance in the ring.

“When I asked what she felt she said: ‘I am sorry I disappointed my coach because my performance declined because I no longer train as required’,” Mr Kabanda said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they would continue with the investigation regardless of the statements made by all parties.



