UK sanctions Among, Nandutu, Kitutu over Karamoja iron sheets 

The United Kingdom (UK)'s Deputy Foreign Secretary, Andrew Mitchell, has announced sanctions on Uganda's Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and two former ministers; Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu over corruption.

It is the first time the British government has used the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime on Ugandan officials for their alleged involvement in corruption.

Ms Among, Ms Kitutu and Ms Nandutu will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes, according to a Tuesday statement from the UK government.

"The two former ministers sanctioned – Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu – stole thousands of iron sheets used for roofing and infrastructure from a Ugandan government-funded project aimed at housing some of the most vulnerable communities in the region, providing them to prominent politicians and their families instead," the statement reads in part.

Ms Among is said to have benefited from the proceeds.

Deputy Foreign Secretary, Andrew Mitchell



Over 60 percent of people in the mineral-rich, restive Karamoja Sub-region in the north-eastern Uganda live in poverty and many suffer from the devastating impacts of drought and insecurity, according to research reports.

"The actions of these individuals, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society. The Ugandan courts are rightly taking action to crack down on those politicians who seek to line their own pockets at their constituents’ expense," Mr Mitchell is quoted as saying.

According to him, UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable.

"Corruption has consequences and you will be held responsible," he said.

Ms Among has been Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda since 2022 while Ms Kitutu was the Minister for Karamoja Affairs between 2021 and 2024 when she was dropped alongside her junior minister, Nandutu.

The development follow previous UK sanctions under the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, which has targeted individuals involved in serious corruption cases across the world, including Bulgaria, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Venezuela.