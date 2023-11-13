Car, 20 phones stolen during Nyege Nyege

At least one case of car theft was reported as at least 20 mobile phones were stolen during the four-day Nyege Nyege festival which ended Sunday, authorities have said.

Addressing journalists during weekly police press briefing, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that 45 suspects who committed different crimes were also arrested during the entertainment event.

“At least 10 were issued police bond. There are arrangements to have the 35 arraigned in court,” Enanga said on Monday.

He added: “Three cases of impersonation of security and organizers, five minor cases of fire outbreaks, three cases of being in possession of marijuana, one case of stealing a motor vehicle and 12 cases of being in possession of forged tickets were also reported.”

Performers do a community theatre performance on November 11, 2023 during the Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja. PHOTO/FILE/ANDREW KAGGWA

Enanga noted that the event was successful despite terror alerts issued by the United Kingdom and United States of America missions in Kampala, cautioning their citizens against attending public gatherings such as Nyege Nyege and going to the country’s national parks.

“The festival ended peacefully with hundreds of people who attended and there were no specific threats or intelligence linked to the event, the fans were vigilant but there were few incidents that were reported to police,” he observed.

More than 300 Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers and Police were part of the annual event to ensure safety of revelers and

Nyege Nyege typically comprises enjoyment in terms of beer, music, water games, and tours around Jinja City.