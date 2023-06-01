Catechist among two arrested over sodomy in Bushenyi

Police in Bushenyi District have arrested two people on allegations of aggravated human trafficking and sodomizing a 20-year-old man.

The greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime identified the suspects who include a retired catechist from Kigunda Cell in Mitoma District’s Kanyabwanga Sub County. However, the other suspect is a resident of Karubuga B Village, Kainamo Parish, Ibaare Sub County in Bushenyi District.

Police named the victim as 20-year-old mechanic Derrick Atwijukire, a resident of Kigunda Cell, Kati Parish, Kanyabwanga Sub County in Mitoma District.

"The incident happened on May 30, 2023 at Karubuga B Village in Bushenyi District," according to Tumusiime.

On Thursday, police detailed circumstances leading to the alleged cases.

“It is reported that on May 12, 2023, the victim was at his grandmother's burial in Mitoma District when he was approached by the retired catechist who was a good friend to his mother Juliet Kyarisimira,” Tumusiime said.

He added: "The two had an interaction since the suspect knew very well that the unemployed victim had skills in mechanics and driving. The retired church leader promised to get the victim a job.”

Police say the two (cleric and Kyarisimira) exchanged contacts thus, on May 29, 2023 at 9:00pm, the retired catechist called informing the victim that they had to check with the job offer.

“At around 2:00pm on March 30, the suspect and victim met at Kati High School in Mitoma District as the catechist rode Atwijukire on motorcycle to the home of the suspect in Bushenyi,” Tumusiime noted.

"The three had supper, and at around 10:30pm Atwijukire organised a big bed where they slept. In the middle of the night, both suspects started romancing, kissing and rubbing his penis as he (victim) tried to resist but all in vain," police noted.

He said after the act, the suspects offered him Shs5,000 and told him not to report the incident.

“In the morning, the victim convinced the suspects to take him back to Mitooma District, and upon reaching Mitooma Central Police Station, the suspect jumped off the motorcycle and decided to run away but the victim made an alarm, and he (retired catechist) was arrested.