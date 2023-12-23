Catholic Church clarifies on pope’s pronouncement on blessings for same sex couples

Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC), the assembly of the catholic hierarchy in Uganda, has clarified that a recent pronouncement by Pope Francis on blessing same-sex couples “does not change the teachings of the Catholic Church on Holy matrimony.”

A document approved by Pope Francis on Monday permitted blessings for same-sex couples as long as they are not in contexts related to civil unions or weddings.

“Take it from us from today that this document does not in any way change the teachings of the Catholic Church on holy matrimony. The declaration is firm on the traditional doctrine of the Catholic hurch about marriage. There is no way you can say that we are going to bless same sex unions in church,” noted UEC chairman Bishop Anthony Joseph Zziwa.

Seeking to elaborate his clarity, the cleric said “one should neither provide nor promote the [blessing] ritual in an irregular situation.”

“What I understand is that some people may ask for a blessing for conversion…when they are going to travel or invite people to go to their homes and say prayers,” he explained.

Uganda Episcopal Conference (UEC) chairman Bishop Anthony Joseph Zziwa displays a copy of a document approved by Pope Francis with pronouncements on "the possibility of blessings for couples in irregular situations." The prelate was addressing journalists in Kampala on December 23, 2023. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Delivering his Christmas message in a press conference at the Catholic Secretariat in Kampala, Bishop Zziwa emphasized that fears and speculation over Vatican’s pronouncement should be put to rest as he urged devotees “not to panic.”

He also pointed out that the Ugandan law prohibits same-sex relationships.

"How can you say that we are going to preside over the marriage of such people which is contravening the law of the nation? Culturally, same sex marriage has no room in Uganda and Africa,” he remarked on Saturday.

According to UEC, the misinterpretation of the Pope's 11-page document has triggered the Catholic Church to focus their Christmas and New Year gospel reflections on the importance of family for Uganda’s development.

"The purpose of marriage is to have children. People of the same sex can't get married and fulfill this purpose as stated in the book of Genesis. Jesus was born to Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem, so we happily celebrate his birthday [Christmas Day]," Bishop Zziwa added.

Still on Saturday, he advised the faithful to reject ideologies and practices which seek to destroy family and national peace.

Christians have also been reminded to “to fight selfishness, greed, corruption, injustice, envy, immorality, poverty hunger and all forms of conflict.”

No formal blessings for same sex marriage - Catholic Church