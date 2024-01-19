Cecilia Ogwal’s body to be repatriated on Sunday- Speaker Among

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among on Friday said Parliament will hold a special sitting on Monday to pay tribute to the deceased former Woman legislator for Dokolo District, Cecilia Ogwal.

Ms Among told journalists that Ogwal’s body is expected to arrive at Entebbe airport on Sunday at 2:10pm aboard Emirates plane.

It will be received by the Speaker together with the family of the deceased legislator before it’s conveyed to Mulago Hospital and thereafter to A-Plus Funeral home.

It is from the funeral home that the body will be taken to Parliament for the special sitting.

"Friends, the Administration of Parliament Act 2007 places the responsibility of Members of Parliament dead or alive in the hands of the Parliamentary commission with section 6 empowering the commission to determine benefits and privileges of Members of Parliament," Ms Among said.

She added: "As such, the parliamentary commission is under obligation to take centre stage in coordinating the burial arrangements for our departed Mother and mentor with the family. It is also a long tradition in Parliament that the institution takes centre stage in organising the sendoff of a sitting lawmaker."

Ms Ogwal was announced dead on Thursday morning after he was admitted to Indian-based hospital for specialized medical care.

She has been lauded for having shouldered a towering character throughout her tenure in Parliament and beyond.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Ugandans from all walks of life for the out pouring of love for Imat Cecilia Ogwal since the news of her passing was made public," Ms Among said.

She added: "Like the unifying person that she was in life, I ask that we continue to celebrate her legacy in the same way. I want to thank the Clergy and the different political parties for respecting the legacy of Imat, indeed she belonged to Uganda."

Ogwal who died at the age of 77 joined the August House in 1996 and has been MP since.

Mr Among’s remarks come hours after the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) on Thursday evening issued their burial programme for Ogwal who was their member.





Official Funeral Programme for the late Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal

Date Activity Sunday 21st January, 2024 Body arrives at Entebbe aboard Emirates at 2.10PM and is received by the Speaker of Parliament and the family

The body departs for Mulago Hospital and thereafter to A-Plus Funeral home. Monday 22nd January, 2024 Body departs A-Plus Funeral home at 8:00AM and is received at Parliament at 9:00AM for viewing and a Special sitting at 12:00 noon to pay tribute.

Thereafter the body leaves for her home in Bugolobi, Kampala for vigil. Tuesday 23rd January, 2024 Body departs her residence in Bugolobi to All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero for a funeral service at 9:00AM and thereafter to Dokolo Via Soroti for a vigil at Adok Sub county, Dokolo District. Wednesday, 24th January, 2024 Body departs Adok for a Joint Council Sitting at Dokolo District Headquarters from 9:00AM toi 2:00PM and thereafter proceeds to Lira City for a vigil. Thursday, 25th January, 2024 Body departs the Lira City Residence for a church service at St Augustine Cathedral, Bar Ogole, at 9:00AM thereafter leaves for St Paul Church, Alito Archdeaconry, Kole District for a service at 3:00PM.

Thereafter, the body leaves for her home in Dog Gudu Cell, Alito Town Council, Kole District for the vigil. Friday 26th January, 2024 Church service at her home in Alito at 10:00AM and viewing of the body. Saturday 27th January, 2024 Burial programme commences at 9:00AM



