Plans to return the body of Ogwal underway, says Among

Plans to return the body of the long-serving lawmaker and Woman Representative for Dokolo District, Cecilia Atim Ogwal, are underway, Speaker Anita Among has said.

She made the remarks after reports that Ogwal had died in India, a country in South Asia, where she had gone to receive specialised medical care.

Reports indicated that she died of cancer.

She was 77 years old and had served as a legislator since 1996.

“We will ensure to repatriate the body back to Uganda and will keep you posted on the next program,” Ms Among said yesterday.

Ms Among said Ogwal, an Opposition politician, was key in uniting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Opposition legislators.

“Everybody in that House was either a daughter, a son, or a brother to Honorable Cecilia Ogwal and she was a uniting factor,” Ms Among said.

Her demise, it was revealed, happened during morning hours in India where she had been evacuated for specialised medical care.

“She would unite the Opposition with the ruling government. When she saw the House was heated up, she would get up. When she spoke, everybody kept quiet. That is the Cecilia Ogwal we have lost,” she added.

Her mediation role was well played out on May 24, 2021, after then Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga were both contesting for the position of Speaker.

The latter who was contesting to retain her seat lost the election, sparking rumours of unrest between the two.

That was when Ogwal stepped up to play a mediation role.

“I did not want the result contested afterward or other endless battles emerging between individuals and political parties, especially those involved in the Speaker race,” Ogwal said at the time.

She added: “That was why I found it very important for Kadaga to concede the outcome of the elections. By her coming out to congratulate Oulanyah, it was a sign of peacefully accepting the results.”

Oulanyah only served as Speaker until March 20, 2022 when he succumbed to cancer-related complications.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, described Ogwal as a great mentor.

“You were a towering figure in our country’s politics for a long time and mentored many in your footsteps. We appreciate your contribution to the pursuit of a better Uganda,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Parliamentary Commissioner Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe) also commended her for great guidance.