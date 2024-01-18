Cecilia Ogwal was a role model, says Speaker Among as several MPs pay tribute 

"It is a pity that she has passed on. We condole with the family, people of Lango and Uganda. Some of us the young ladies joined Parliament because we used to admire Hon. Cecilia Ogwal; the way she was articulate and the way she would discuss issues concerning this country. We have lost a role model," Among said as she visited the bereaved family in the company of Commissioner, Mathias Mpuuga, and other Members of Parliament.

Ogwal, 77, died in in India on Thursday morning after a short illness, according to her family.

Ms Among passed her condolences to Ogwal’s widower, Lameck Ogwal, and urged him to remain strong and faithful to God. She eulogised the late Ogwal as a role model to many, especially women leaders in Uganda.

The Secretary General of Lango Parliamentary Group, Samuel Opio Acuti (Kole North County) also a close relative to Ogwal eulogised the deceased iron lady who was fondly referred to as Atat, as the "barometer and compass of Lango."

"Atat is someone of seniority. When I was going to stand for Kole North Constituency, it was in this sitting room that she gave me the blessings. I last talked to her about two weeks ago. We have lost an iron lady, a vocal and strong-hearted woman," he said.