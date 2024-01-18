Cecilia Ogwal was a role model, says Speaker Among as several MPs pay tribute
Speaker of Parliament Anita Among on Thursday condoled with the family of the deceased Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal, describing her as a mentor who helped improve new entrants in Parliament.
"It is a pity that she has passed on. We condole with the family, people of Lango and Uganda. Some of us the young ladies joined Parliament because we used to admire Hon. Cecilia Ogwal; the way she was articulate and the way she would discuss issues concerning this country. We have lost a role model," Among said as she visited the bereaved family in the company of Commissioner, Mathias Mpuuga, and other Members of Parliament.
The Secretary General of Lango Parliamentary Group, Samuel Opio Acuti (Kole North County) also a close relative to Ogwal eulogised the deceased iron lady who was fondly referred to as Atat, as the "barometer and compass of Lango."
"Atat is someone of seniority. When I was going to stand for Kole North Constituency, it was in this sitting room that she gave me the blessings. I last talked to her about two weeks ago. We have lost an iron lady, a vocal and strong-hearted woman," he said.
Bugweri County Member of Parliament, Mr Abdu Katuntu also acknowledged that it is in Ogwal's sitting room in Bugolobi that his political journey started 30 years ago.
"I wouldn't be a politician but this sitting room changed me from being a lawyer to a politician... Hon. Cecilia was a great woman who would assert her authority," Katuntu said.
Mr Mpuuga remembers Ogwal as a rare breed of politician.
"Cecilia was a household name. Every time she picked a microphone, she was speaking country and people. A rare breed of politician because you would not be ashamed of what she would speak," he said.
Ogwal was one of the longest-serving legislators, having served since 1996. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure and the Committee on Budget.
She also served as Uganda's representative to the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and Parliamentary Commissioner.
Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced later.