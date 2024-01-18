Lango mourns ‘voice of the voiceless' Ogwal

A politician with a rare character and quality, and dedicated to the service of humanity are some of the words that depict the personality of the deceased Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament, Cecilia Atim Ogwal.

The 77-year-old politician, businesswoman and management consultant died due to a cancer-related illness at a hospital in India on January 18, 2024.

The deceased’s brother Alfred Opio confirmed that Ogwal passed away from India where she had gone for a review of the illness she was suffering from.

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, Amolatar LC5 chairman, observed that the people of Uganda, especially the Lango sub-region, had been immensely blessed to have Ogwal whose dedicated service transformed the lives of many people.

“Her dedication and service in the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party and also Parliament of Uganda immensely contributed to the transformation of many people’s lives. She contributed to the rescinding of Article 262 of the constitution which banned multiparty politics in Uganda. So, if we talk about multiparty dispensation, Cecilia Ogwal made a tremendous contribution in ensuring that Uganda moved from a single-party state to multiparty politics,” Mr Ocen said.

He said as a legislator, Ogwal has been the voice of the voiceless and made the people of Lango proud.

Mr David Kennedy Odongo, the chairperson of all district chairpersons and mayors in Lango, said the country is saddened by her demise.

“She was one of the prominent political leaders in Lango. She was an icon of Lango, and she has been there for the people of Lango and even the President of this country was giving her respect because of the contribution to the country’s development,” he said.

Mr Odongo acknowledged that Ogwal was a politician with a rare character and quality, “and that is why she has been in Parliament for that long”.

Mr Billie Otto, Oyam LC5 councillor, said Ogwal was the biggest, strongest, most dependable pillar for Africa in general.

“The memories of how strong Ogwal was, would come back to haunt Lango. She spoke like a prophet about unity in Lango, about development, Godliness, education, health, wealth, culture, politics and business in Lango,” he said.

Ms Prossy Langol, a coordinator of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Lango, said Ogwal’s legacy as a leader and an advocate for the people of Lango is “etched in our hearts”.

“Your dedication, wisdom, and tireless efforts in serving the community have left an indelible mark. As ONC coordinators in the Lango sub-region, we mourn the loss of a beacon of inspiration and a true champion of our people,” she said.

Mr Ambrose Orech, Amolatar District youth councillor, said the deceased was a charismatic leader who acted without discriminating against any political colours.

Biography

Cecilia Ogwal was born on June 12, 1946, in the present Adok sub-county in Dokolo District, and rose to prominence as a career MP and businesswoman.

Her academic journey saw her at the University of Nairobi, where she earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1970. She also held a Certificate in Human Resources Management from the Uganda Management Institute as well as qualifications from Singapore and Australia.

Ogwal's professional life unfolded with diverse experiences. For instance, she served as the Liaison Officer for Returning Ugandan Refugees at the Uganda Embassy in Kenya (1979-1980), after which she worked as Operations Manager at the Uganda Advisory Board of Trade (1980-1981).

She also played a pivotal role as one of the founders of the Housing Finance Bank in 1982 and later chaired the Uganda Development Bank from 1981 to 1986.

Entering the political arena, Ogwal became the acting Secretary General of UPC – one of Uganda's oldest political parties – from 1985 to 1992.

Her involvement in the Constituent Assembly in 1994 led to the drafting and promulgation of the 1995 Ugandan Constitution. A loyal member of the UPC, she transitioned to the FDC party, winning the Women's Representative seat for Dokolo District in 2011.

Her parliamentary contributions were substantial, evident through her role in the Committee of Physical Infrastructure, where she oversaw policy matters related to Lands, Housing, Urban Development, Works and Transport, and Physical Planning. Additionally, she left her imprint on the budget committee, showcasing her dedication to shaping Uganda's developmental trajectory.

In her personal life, Ogwal, often referred to as “Iron Lady” was a loving wife to Lameck Ogwal and a mother of seven natural children alongside numerous adopted ones. Interestingly, the lady who came to be known as “The Iron Lady”, won the first "Miss Uganda" contest at the age of 23 in 1969, adding a touch of glamour to her multifaceted life.