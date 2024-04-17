Cement mixer truck crashes driver to death on Entebbe road

Police have confirmed that the driver of a Mitsubishi that was on Wednesday crushed by a cement mixer truck at Nkumba University traffic light along Entebbe-Kampala expressway died on the spot.

The Traffic Police Spokesperson Michael Kananura identified the victim as Raphael Okiot, a court advocate and husband to Kyenjojo Grade I Magistrate, Ms Faith Irene Kwagala.

The mixer truck reportedly failed to brake as it approached the Nkumba University traffic lights on April 17.

Motorists drive by the wreckage of the crash scene where a cement Mixer truck rammed into a Mistubishi at Nkumba University Traffic lights along the Kampala-Entebbe expressway on April 17, 2024. Photo/Paul Adude

Mr Kananura, the Traffic Police Spokesperson said the body of the driver has been retrieved from the Mistubishi.

The crash wreckage was removed from the road after the security forces called in a crane truck. Both cars were taken to Entebbe Main Police station where the body of the deceased was cut out from the Mistubishi.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driver of the cement mixer truck UAN 836D lost control and rammed into the barriers in the middle of the road before falling onto the Mitsubishi RVR UBQ 371P on Wednesday morning.

Bystanders pictured at the crash scene on Entebbe-Kampala expressway where a cement mixer truck fell on a saloon car, killing its driver on April 17, 2024. PHOTO/IVAN KAMANA

Mr Najid Huzaifa a councilor in Nkumba ward said, “The driver of the Cement truck moved out of the car and probably went to a medical facility for treatment. But this road has become a death trap, the accident occurred at 8 am police and SFC have deployed here for more than three hours.”

Mr John Kasimbazi the managing Director of Rock Zone Hotel, about 20 meters from the crash scene, said the area where the accident happened has become a black spot.