Census: Ubos to count Ugandans living abroad

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has revealed that it will count whoever will be in Uganda during the National Population and Housing Census (Nphc) 2024 exercise, and nationals living outside the country.

The non-Ugandans to be counted are refugees and any other persons who will be in Uganda on May 9 which is the census night.

Mr Didacus Okoth, the Ubos spokesperson, said during a press briefing in Kampala on Monday: "It is our core function and responsibility to ensure that every citizen in this country is counted. If the midnight of May 9 finds you within the boundaries of Uganda, then you are a candidate of enumeration and you must be counted. We do not want to leave anybody who will have slept within the boundaries of Uganda on the night of May 9 uncounted."

“We shall also capture the data of Ugandans living abroad through their relatives who will provide the details of the person or persons using a questionnaire that asks if the household members have a relative abroad,” he added.

According to him, May 10 will be the census public holiday and everyone is encouraged to stay home to facilitate the smooth start of the enumeration exercise.

"We call upon all of you to cooperate and support the field teams by ensuring that our households and communities are accurately counted. Your information will contribute to the better planning for the future of Uganda we all desire," Mr Okoth said.

Mr Okoth said the questionnaires will include for the floating population, institutions like schools, hospitals and universities, households, Uganda Police Force, Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), and Uganda Prisons Service (UPS).

"The digital technology will enhance the quality of data, the timeliness of the release of the results and by June, the Bureau will be able to release preliminary results, by September we shall have the provisional results and by December we shall have the final results," he said.

The national census takes place after every 10 years. This will be the first census to use digital technology to collect and process data.