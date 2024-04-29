We are all set for census, says govt

With only 10 days left for the country to hold the National Population and Housing Census, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has started distributing tablet computers that will be used to record data in the upcoming exercise.

Ubos at the weekend dispatched the first initial consignment of 3,410 gadgets to Gulu, Apac, Amolatar, Alebtong and Otuke districts.

While flagging off the first batch in Kampala, Mr Chris Mukiza, Ubos’s executive director, said the devices are ready for use.

“We have already completed distribution in 71 districts and as you can see, we have many staff who are working to ensure that by the time of enumeration in every district, every region is ready,” Mr Mukisa said.

He said other districts will be receiving the tablets once the process of installing some required software is completed, for instance, inserting SIM cards with Access Point Name (APN), among other requirements.

“The tablets are being checked, SIM cards with APN being inserted. At the stage of provisioning where the census application has the questionnaire, the enumerator’s manual, census map for each enumeration area is undertaken,” Mr Mukiza said.

He explained that each gadget has one census map for the given enumeration area.

He noted that although the training of enumerators starts today at the district level, there have been challenges of recruitment irregularities from local government in some districts.

Mr Mukiza noted that the bureau has received allegations that people who never did interviews have been recruited.

“I commissioned the security forces to investigate throughout the districts. And now, we are getting the culprits. We have asked the chief administrative officers (CAOs) and the clerks to ensure those who are on the list wrongly must be removed and be replaced by those who qualified,” he said.



Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the State minister for Planning, said Ubos has already secured all the 12,000 tablets that are required for the census.

The minister explained that the tablets have more sophisticated devices that enable them to keep safe even when they drop down, are waterproof, and can withstand any condition.

He said after the census, the same gadgets will help in other government programmes and activities including elections, national identity card renewals by the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) and the Parish Development Model.

“This is to inform the country that we are on track for the census due on May 10, 2024. Almost over 80 percent of the requirements are in place,” Mr Lugoloobi said at the weekend.

He urged leaders to support the census exercise by mobilising the people to actively participate in the exercise.

Mr Lugoloobi also urged the members of the public to provide correct information to the enumerator.

“This is not a small survey, it is a census that is intended to provide full coverage of Uganda’s population. I want to assure the public that the information they give the enumerators is going to remain a secret, it is not going to be released to anyone including the tax authorities in the country,” Mr Lugoloobi said.