Charcoal for food in hunger-hit Karamoja 

A young boy ponders while at a home in Kaboong District, Karamoja Sub-region on December 6, 2021. The area is faced with a hunger crisis. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Daily monitor December 6 visited some more than 15 families in Kaboong District and found that most homes had only a single or even no meal daily.

“The situation is very bad and this has worsened from July,” Kotido District Chairperson Mr Joseph Komol said as he warned that “delayed response from government will see people die from hunger in the Karamoja Sub-region.”  

