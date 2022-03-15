Prime

Charming photojournalist who died in motor crash

Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya died in an accident. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • She had covered elections, demonstrations, protests, sports and fashion events.

Charismatic. Empathetic. Friendly. Lively. This was the nature of Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya. She would light up every room she walked into with her charisma.

