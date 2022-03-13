US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

Papers found on the American reporter's body identified him as 50-year-old video documentary shooter Brent Renaud, of New York.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

