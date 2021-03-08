Chevening alumni  chapter launched

By TABU BUTAGIRA More by this Author

The alumni of the prestigious British government-funded Chevening scholarship have formed a national organisation to galvanise about 250 recipients in Uganda to give back to the community, lead and serve the country better.

The focus areas of the new umbrella group, named Chevening Alumni Association of Uganda, include promoting education, career growth, leadership and networking, according to Mr Emmanuel Mugunga, the Ministry of Energy undersecretary, who steered the ad hoc committee that set up the formal chapter.

On Saturday, the Chevening alumni gathered at Protea Hotel in Kampala and elected its pioneer seven-member executive committee to drive the agenda of the association, which British High Commissioner Kate Airey said trailblazes as the best in Africa.

“You have absolutely my full support and that of the British High Commission and that we will continue to work together … [we will] include the alumni in projects and programmes…exposure and experience when we can and where we can,” she told the alumni, speaking by Zoom.

The new executive, which was sworn in by Chevening alumnus and former Ethics minister Miria Matembe, is chaired by Ms Helen Kaweesa, Parliament’s deputy director for communication and public affairs, and it has only one man on the committee.



“Chevening scholarships are prestigious. It is our role to market these scholarships and guide Ugandans [on] how to apply. We want to empower as many Ugandans as possible to apply. The scholarships are open to any field and the age limit has also been removed,” she said.

In the 2019/20 academic year, the British government offered 17 Chevening scholarships for Uganda, and Ms Kaweesa asked the British High Commission in Kampala to lobby for more slots.

Prof Samuel Ssejjaaka, a columnist with this newspaper and country team leader at Mat Abacus Business School, challenged Chevening alumni to use their privileged status to foster change they want to see in the country.

