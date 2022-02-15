Chief Justice explains why he took part in brick making

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has explained why he decided to join a group of Christians at a local church in Kal Aloi Village, Patongo Sub-county, Agago District, at the weekend to participate in brick laying .

Pictures of the Chief Justice emerged on various social media platforms, showing him moulding the building materials.

“…Because it’s the right thing to do. My late mum passed on in 2012, we organised her last funeral rites in 2014, and I made a vow to build a church in our village to glorify God and in the memory of my mother because she was a very devoted woman. She was also a strong influence in our community,” Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo told Daily Monitor yesterday.

“I went to my village to tell them (faithful) that I had put aside Shs15m to begin work on the church when I found 124 women and about 40 men digging and mixing soil and water,” he said.

“What moved me most was that there were women, fetching water to mix the soil, so I removed my shoes, folded my trousers and joined them, what happened next is what you are seeing on social media,” he added.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said his action motivated the faithful to work harder, adding that they vowed to make all the needed bricks to build the church.

Helping hand

“I have seen people reacting, some people are saying that I should have [given] money to buy the bricks but that is what the community told me not to do. They said they will provide whatever amount of bricks needed to complete the church so if they can do that, then I can lend a hand. I would do it tomorrow and the day after,” he said.

The Chief Justice also contributed Shs15m to the community for seedlings.

Dr Lillian Aber, the Kitgum Woman MP, applauded the Chief Justice for aiding the brick making.