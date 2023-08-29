Chief Justice warns against imposing impossible bail terms

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo on August 28 warned chief Magistrates against imposing impossible bail terms to people they serve at different courts in the country.

While addressing the newly appointed Magistrates at Colline Hotel Mukono, in the Chief Justice's speech that was read by Justice Mike Chibita, he said magistrates should ensure the people they send to jail deserve to be there.

He noted that there is proportionate pressure on prison services and therefore should stop imposing impossible terms so as to deny suspects bail.

"Bail should not be unreasonably denied by imposing impossible terms but the court must always guard against absconding," Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said.

He said accused persons due for mandatory release should be timely processed and sent to high court for action.

"I urge you to always serve with utmost humility and integrity and make upright decisions without fear, favour, malice, affection or ill-will," the Chief Justice said.

The Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija said there are many complaints that getting bail in some courts especially at the Chief Magistrates courts level is unthinkable without bail money to facilitate the judicial officer and other actors in the judicial chain.

"it is absurd that a judicial officer who is well remunerated can afford to stoop so low as to require of an impoverished court use to sell his or her goat or other little possession in order to pay out on bail," Dr. Zeija said.

He said there is a public outcry about corruption by some staff of the judiciary both actual and perceived.

Dr. Zeija asked chief Magistrates to know the community they serve noting that they should consider people who stay in distant places incase they get late to courts.

"Be ready to serve people who walk miles to access justice especially in upcountry, do not chase them because they are late, listen to them," he said.