Child hospitalised after being beaten over food

A 6-year-old boy is receiving treatment at a private clinic in Apac District after being beaten up by his mother for eating food that was spared for supper.

The minor and his friends reportedly entered the kitchen and ate all the food in the saucepan on Saturday evening. The children did know it was the only food remaining for supper.

The child’s mother, identified as Ms Joan Ayoo, a resident of Acamcabo Village, Maruzi Ranch in Ibuje Sub County, had prepared food for that whole day before leaving for the garden, and when she returned, she found that her son and his friends had consumed everything.

Upset by the son’s action, the woman locked herself and the son inside the house before battering him mercilessly. The child was later rescued by a neighbour, who broke into the house after hearing him scream for help.

Ms Calvin Okello, a resident of the same area, said the victim sustained injuries and bruises all over his body.

“We took this child to Awila Police outpost because he was not in good conditions. He was bleeding from the nose and some cuts on the head,” he said.

Mr George Omara, the chairman of Mulema Trading Centre, said many households in the area are not having food in their houses since they are not farming.

“There is a problem of food in this area as many people are not growing crops because of the dispute over land between the government and the community. So, when this woman returned and found that the only food she had left for supper was not there she turned aggressive and beat her son mercilessly,” he said.

Mr Richard Odongo, the area chairperson, condemned the act, urging parents not to transfer their aggression to children.

“A child does not understand many things, so as parents, we should not use excessive force on children but instead use friendly ways of teaching our children what to do,” he said.

Mr Nixon Ogwang, the Officer in Charge of Awila Police Post, said that the matter was not reported to the police.

He, however, promised to make a follow-up to ensure the woman is brought to book for subjecting the child to corporal punishment.