Chimpanzee population in Uganda declines by 30 per cent – UWA

The Executive Director Ngamba chimpanzee sanctuary, Mr Joshua Rukundo, has revealed that the number of chimps living in the wild in Uganda has reduced by 30 per cent.

"In 2006 we estimated to be having 5000 chimps but the recent census done by Uganda Wild Life Authority (UWA) in partnership with Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has revealed that the number has dropped by 30 per cent coming to 3500 chimps," he said, during the celebrations to mark the World Chimpanzee Day held at Ngamba chimpanzee sanctuary in Koome Island in Mukono District on Thursday.

Mr Rukundo argued that the decline must have been due to human-wildlife conflict as a result of human encroachment on wild animal habitats.

"Once we don't make noise for these chimps they are already endangered and soon becoming extinct. Therefore, we need to learn lessons from other species and we have to protect the chimps because of their uniqueness," he said.

The chairperson of Koome Sub County LC III, Mr Lawrence Kiyingi said: "As a community, we have benefited from UWA programmes. They have built for us health centre II, teachers quarters at Koome C/U, and provided water tanks among other things."

This year's World Chimpanzee Day provides the ideal opportunity for chimpanzee trust to showcase its commitment to providing the best welfare to the chimpanzees in its care as part of its mission.