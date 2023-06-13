China assures Uganda of support amid western aid-cut threats

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, has said his country will not impose any sanctions on Uganda for passing the Anti Homosexuality Act, 2023.

China which has made huge investments and become a major partner in the development of Uganda’s key sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing and energy, says ties with Uganda do not involve political strings and interference in internal politics.

Uganda’s western allies have threatened to impose sanctions following the coming into force of the law on May 26 due to what they term as retrogressive and a violation of human rights.

“I can assure you that China will not follow suit, you can remain worry free. I think it is a domestic issue and we respect the sovereign of Uganda including passing laws, constitutional procedures, protecting your home, traditions and customs and morality,”Mr Lizhong said.

“We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and we do not impose our will and value on other countries and we do not attach political strings to cooperation with our friends. Your other partners may have different views but we will not follow them on these issues,” he added.

He was speaking during an update on the progress of a Shs44b Uganda-China project aimed at improving agriculture in Kampala yesterday.

US President Joe Biden in a terse statement said his country would evaluate its support to the HIV/Aids fight in Uganda.

“I have directed my Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of the US engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments,” Mr Biden wrote.

The Chinese diplomat used the event to promote the nature of his country’s diplomatic ties which he said was a formidable alternative.

“Chinese modernisation is of peaceful development and will bring more certainty to world peace, stability and justice. Dominance and hegemony is not the aim of China’s development...it has broken down the stereotyped mindset of equating modernization to Westernisation...China wishes to continuously work hand in hand with Africa to explore innovative modernisation paths suitable for both sides” he said

Mr Lizhong says China upholds values including “respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries with noninterference in internal affairs...opposing unilateralism and group politics and bloc confrontation, reject double standards and wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long arm jurisdiction.”

President Museveni has over the years worked the delicate balancing act between Western allies who fund key sectors including Justice, Law and order, health, education among others.